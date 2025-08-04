PM Orders To Intensify Disaster Response Efforts In Rain-affected Areas Of GB
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reviewed the devastation caused by recent rains in various areas of Gilgit Baltistan and directed the relevant authorities to work diligently on disaster response and infrastructure resilience.
Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the losses and damages caused by recent rains and cloud bursting incidents in Diamir and surrounding areas, the prime minister said the natural disaster resulted in extensive destruction and sadly claimed several lives. The prime minister offered prayers for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Highlighting Pakistan’s minimal contribution to global emissions, the prime minister stressed that despite the fact that Pakistan contributed almost zero emissions, it was among the top ten nations most affected by climate change-induced disasters. “Despite Pakistan’s near-zero emissions, we suffer huge devastation every year due to global warming,” he noted.
He also emphasized the importance of global climate conferences, directing the authorities to ensure active participation aimed at securing funds for building resilient infrastructure to combat future disasters.
The prime minister acknowledged the visible climate changes affecting Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of the country, underlining the critical role of the Ministry of Climate Change in addressing these challenges.
To restore flood- and rain-damaged roads, the prime minister also directed the Ministry of Communications to expedite repair work.
Additionally, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to overseeing the completion of development projects such as the Danish Schools and the Solar Park that was recently approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).
He reaffirmed his personal monitoring of the solar park project, adding that he will revisit the area soon to lay foundation of Daanish Schools.
