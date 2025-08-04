Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

One killed, two injured over land dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A scuffle between two groups left a man dead and two others critically injured at a

nearby village of Mamunkanjan police station on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the brawl took place over a land dispute in Chak No 494-GB

where three people who were working in their fields were attacked by the rival group.

As a result, Muhammad Amin, 40, was killed while Muhammad Arshad and Noor Ahmed

suffered bullet injuries.

The rescue team sifted the body to Mamukanjan police station while the injured were shifted to the

THQ hospital, Tandlianwala.

