Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles over 200 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The district’s emergency service of Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 tackled 201 emergencies over the last week.

Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 161 medical emergencies, 16 road accidents, seven fighting or bullet injuries-related incidents and two fire eruption incidents.

He said that during these emergencies 191 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.

He said that the services received a total of 2918 emergency calls, out of which 1740 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

The rescue service also successfully handled 46 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from district to another district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 49 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm