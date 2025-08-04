GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Government College University Hyderabad organized a thought-provoking seminar titled “Marka-e-Haq” in connection with the ongoing Independence Day celebrations.
The seminar was held today in the university’s Main Assembly Hall, drawing a large number of faculty members, students, and staff.
The Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain, presided over the seminar.
In his keynote address, he highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the historical relevance of the theme “Marka-e-Haq”, reflecting on the sacrifices rendered during the Pakistan Movement and the continued struggle for justice, truth, and national integrity.
“Our independence is not merely a historical achievement, but a continuing responsibility to uphold truth and justice in every sphere of life,” said Vice Chancellor Dr. Amjad Ali Arain.
The seminar featured scholarly insights by Prof. Dr. Abdul Razaque Larik, who emphasized the ideological foundations of Pakistan and urged the youth to carry forward the mission envisioned by the founding fathers.
“Marka-e-Haq is a reminder that truth and justice must always guide our national character,” said Dr. Larik.
Another notable speaker, Dr. Hassan Rashid, engaged the audience with his reflections on the current challenges facing Pakistan and the role of education in shaping a resilient and conscious society.
The event was also attended among others by Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Deans of various faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, senior faculty members, administrative staff, and students. The seminar concluded with a renewed commitment to national development, academic excellence, and unity among all members of the university community.
This seminar is part of a series of events being held from August 1st to 14th under the theme “Marka-e-Haq”, marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
