UrduPoint.com

APHC Concerned Over Unlawful Detentions In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 09:00 AM

APHC concerned over unlawful detentions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leadership has expressed deep concern over the continued unlawful detention of thousands of Kashmiris who have been languishing in jails for expressing their dissent to India's illegal occupation.

The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar said that the Modi regime is deliberately prolonging the detention of Kashmiri prisoners for their political beliefs.

The leadership said that as part of its coercive policies, the Hindutva government of India has arrested thousands of civilians in the occupied territory since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and thereafter.

Among those who are languishing in jails in India and IIOJK include APHC Chairman Massrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar , Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Bilal Siddiqi, human rights defender Khuram Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Ameer Hamza and Muhammad Yousuf Mir.

Demonstrating the worst form of political vendetta, the APHC leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Muhammad Saleem Zargar maintained India is denying space to Hurriyat leaders by repeatedly arresting them on fake charges.

They lamented that the Kashmiri prisoners are confined to cells and denied adequate food and proper medical treatment in Indian jails and as a result the families of these detainees are worried about their well-being. The height of oppression, the leaders said, is that the family members of most of the inmates are even denied meetings with them.

The APHC leaders said the fascist Modi regime is turning a blind eye to the pathetic condition of the Kashmiri detainees and dilly-dallying their release on one pretext or another despite court orders.

The leaders rued draconian laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are being used against the Hurriyat leaders and ordinary Kashmiris to force them into submission.

They noted India is flouting Geneva Convention on prisoners' rights by not only prolonging unlawful detentions but also making more and more arrests and carrying out extrajudicial killings of innocent civilians in IIOJK to pressurize them and break their resolve for freedom.

However, they added, these repressive tactics will not deter the people of the occupied territory from pursuing their struggle for right to self-determination.

They urged the international community and global human rights organizations to take note of unlawful detentions in IIOJK and raise their voice for the release of illegally detained Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Geneva August 2019 Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

9 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

9 hours ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

9 hours ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.