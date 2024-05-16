PML-N Leader Warns Of Consequences For Those Invading Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a senior figure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), warned that anyone contemplating an invasion of Islamabad would face repercussions.
Speaking to the media, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry questioned the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's legitimacy in discussing the invasion of Islamabad.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asserts that the Pakistan Muslim League-N advocates for constructive politics and believes that dialogue is the sole means to address any political issue.
He stressed the need to discontinue the practice of vilifying institutions.
The PML-N leader emphasized that engaging in dialogue should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness by the ruling coalition.
