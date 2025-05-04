Open Menu

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Celebrates Bengali New Year

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 10:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi celebrated the Pohela Boisakh, the Bengali New Year 1432 at the Mission's premises.

To celebrate the Bengali New Year, the Bangladesh Mission in Karachi arranged a colorful evening with cultural programs, and highlighted the rich art, culture, tradition, festivities, and cuisine of Bangladesh.

Diplomats including Consul General of Turkiye, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Trade Officer Vietnam, British Deputy Head of Mission, parliamentarian, Honorary Consul General of different countries, government officials, UN officials, journalists, business leaders, academicians & columnists, cultural activists, and others including children and women participated at the colorful and festive event.

Deputy High Commissioner SM Mahbubul Alam reiterated that the cultural ties, wider people-to-people contacts, exchange of cultural troupe, tourism, were emphasized during the event.

Mahbubul Alam said the initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral relations in multifaceted areas including culture.

The mission displayed the rich cultural history of Bangladesh. The traditional Bengali music, warm hospitality & cordiality, colourful rural life and the festivities of Bangladesh attracted the dignitaries.

Though the celebration the mission not only highlighted the Bangladesh’s rich culture, tradition, cultural heritage, and different aspects of celebration of Bengali New Year but also focused on the significance of stronger cultural ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan for wider people-to-people contacts and bondage.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi has been striving hard in promoting cooperation in the filed of culture, trade, commerce & investment, education, scientific & research, health care, and enhanced people-to-people contacts.

The Mission assured all for sincere support in strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relationships including strengthening cultural exchanges and interactions between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

