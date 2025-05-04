Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Celebrates Bengali New Year
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi celebrated the Pohela Boisakh, the Bengali New Year 1432 at the Mission's premises.
To celebrate the Bengali New Year, the Bangladesh Mission in Karachi arranged a colorful evening with cultural programs, and highlighted the rich art, culture, tradition, festivities, and cuisine of Bangladesh.
Diplomats including Consul General of Turkiye, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Trade Officer Vietnam, British Deputy Head of Mission, parliamentarian, Honorary Consul General of different countries, government officials, UN officials, journalists, business leaders, academicians & columnists, cultural activists, and others including children and women participated at the colorful and festive event.
Deputy High Commissioner SM Mahbubul Alam reiterated that the cultural ties, wider people-to-people contacts, exchange of cultural troupe, tourism, were emphasized during the event.
Mahbubul Alam said the initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral relations in multifaceted areas including culture.
The mission displayed the rich cultural history of Bangladesh. The traditional Bengali music, warm hospitality & cordiality, colourful rural life and the festivities of Bangladesh attracted the dignitaries.
Though the celebration the mission not only highlighted the Bangladesh’s rich culture, tradition, cultural heritage, and different aspects of celebration of Bengali New Year but also focused on the significance of stronger cultural ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan for wider people-to-people contacts and bondage.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi has been striving hard in promoting cooperation in the filed of culture, trade, commerce & investment, education, scientific & research, health care, and enhanced people-to-people contacts.
The Mission assured all for sincere support in strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relationships including strengthening cultural exchanges and interactions between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh Deputy High Commission celebrates Bengali New year48 seconds ago
-
Nation shows united front over India’s false flag operation: Khawaja Asif51 seconds ago
-
Punjab enrolls record 1.1m out-of-school children54 seconds ago
-
Azma slams PTI for boycotting national security briefing21 minutes ago
-
Student council elections in 38,000 govt schools on May 2131 minutes ago
-
Six arrested in youth torture incident41 minutes ago
-
52 tandoor shops sealed for selling underweight breads in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Twin City Ninja Championship 2025 successfully held1 hour ago
-
Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India1 hour ago
-
Governor KP condemns blocking of Bilawal Bhutto's X account in India1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi reaffirms commitment to minorities rights, welfare1 hour ago
-
Health minister pays tribute to firefighters on Firefighters Day2 hours ago