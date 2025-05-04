QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Provincial Adviser for sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch termed the “She Power” program as an important and revolutionary step for the girls of Balochistan.

She said that this project would not only improve their health and hygiene standards, but would also put them on the path of education, awareness and self-confidence.

She said that girls living in rural and backward areas of Balochistan are often deprived of basic facilities, and this project would directly benefit such a segment in particular.

She expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of “She Power” program as a special guest.

Addressing at the ceremony, She she said that measures such as provision of health and hygiene kits, awareness campaigns and improvement in educational opportunities under this program would not only improve the lives of girls but would also empower them and enable them to bring positive change in the society.

On this occasion, the organizers informed the participants about the details of the project and said that the “She Power” project has been launched by the Government of Balochistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with the support of the Chinese government and the cooperation of the Balochistan Education Department.

The aim of this project is to provide women with information and facilities related to health and hygiene, which will help them live a healthy and dignified life.

The participants were informed that the inauguration ceremony of this project was held in early October 2024,

in which the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Senator Samina Zehri, Provincial Minister for Education, Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Ms. Meena Majeed Baloch participated.

In the first phase of the project, 20,000 health kits were distributed in Quetta, Gwadar, Hub and Lasbela, while in the second phase, its scope was expanded to 19 districts on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Balochistan,

where 500,000 health kits were provided.

These districts include Washik, Sohbatpur, Harnai, Sibi, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Dera Bugti, Noshki, Loralai, Kharan, Jhal Magsi, Usta Muhammad, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Awaran and Kech.

The speakers said that this project is a practical step for the women and girls of Balochistan which would not only improve their current condition but would also lead them towards a bright and dignified future.

Provincial Adviser for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch, while expressing her best wishes for the success of the project, said that “She Power” is not just a health project but it is a means of turning the dreams of the daughters of Balochistan into reality.

She expressed the hope that China, Pakistan’s brotherly country, would also assist in equipping girls and boys with contemporary knowledge for the promotion of education, information technology, technical and technical sciences in Balochistan.

She said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti is a prime example of gender equality, he is not only launching special scholarships for girls but is also ensuring the implementation of quotas for women in jobs.

In addition, for the first time in the history of the province, the provision of a working women's hostel and other facilities of the Women's Development Department in Quetta has also been possible under his leadership.

Meena Majeed Baloch further said that the girls of Balochistan are very capable, hardworking and are actively participating in the development of the province.

She emphasized that providing these girls with appropriate platforms to unleash their hidden talents is the need of the hour and expressed the hope that the Government of China and the Government of Pakistan would definitely take positive steps in this regard.

At the end of the ceremony, shields and laptops were distributed among the officers who performed best.