APHC leaders extend warm national day greetings to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen, and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani, greeted the people and government of Pakistan on their National Day, which was being celebrated across the nation on Saturday.

In a message of facilitation, Hurriyat leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis on their National Day, celebrated annually on March 23.

They said that after Almighty Allah, Pakistan is the only visible support to the Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders said the Kashmiri people are highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause since 1947, expressing the hope that Islamabad would continue to do so till Kashmir gets freedom from Indian slavery.

They emphasized that Pakistan consistently raises the Kashmir dispute and sheds light on Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in various international platforms. Hurriyat leaders stressed the inseparable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, asserting that Pakistan's identity is incomplete without Kashmir.

Expressing hopes for peace, stability, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan, he emphasized the crucial role of a strong and stable Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He reaffirmed the Kashmiris' determination to persist in their struggle against India's forcible occupation of their homeland until they achieve their dream of freedom.

APP/abs-szm