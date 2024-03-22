APHC Leaders Extend Warm National Day Greetings To Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen, and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani, greeted the people and government of Pakistan on their National Day, which was being celebrated across the nation on Saturday.
In a message of facilitation, Hurriyat leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to Pakistanis on their National Day, celebrated annually on March 23.
They said that after Almighty Allah, Pakistan is the only visible support to the Kashmiris.
Hurriyat leaders said the Kashmiri people are highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause since 1947, expressing the hope that Islamabad would continue to do so till Kashmir gets freedom from Indian slavery.
They emphasized that Pakistan consistently raises the Kashmir dispute and sheds light on Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in various international platforms. Hurriyat leaders stressed the inseparable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, asserting that Pakistan's identity is incomplete without Kashmir.
Expressing hopes for peace, stability, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan, he emphasized the crucial role of a strong and stable Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He reaffirmed the Kashmiris' determination to persist in their struggle against India's forcible occupation of their homeland until they achieve their dream of freedom.
APP/abs-szm
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs7 minutes ago
-
Kite-flyer child injured after falling from roof7 minutes ago
-
Second Ramazan Juma payers held under tight security in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered7 minutes ago
-
02 people injured in land dispute17 minutes ago
-
139 power pilferers netted in South Punjab17 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Pakistan Day celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits loot private courier company's vehicle in Brazen daylight robbery17 minutes ago
-
AC Shorkot inspects filtration plants, pledges clean drinking water initiative17 minutes ago
-
Rs 4m fine imposed on profiteers during three weeks17 minutes ago