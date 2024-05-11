President lauds National Hockey Team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday appreciated the brilliant performance of the Pakistan National Hockey Team in the final match of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024, played in Malaysia.

The president observed that after a long time, the national team displayed excellent skills throughout the tournament and securing a berth in the final was a good sign of improvement, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also stressed upon promotion of the national game of hockey and expressed the optimism that the national team would demonstrate such outstanding performance in the future.