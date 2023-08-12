APHC leaders felicitate Pakistanis ahead of Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have felicitated the people and government of Pakistan ahead of their Independence Day to be observed on Monday, the 23rd March.

According to the Kashmir media service report on Saturday, APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said Pakistan's Independence Day on 14th August is the day of thanksgiving and day of rejoice for the Kashmiris whereas the Indian Independence Day on 15th August is black day for them. He said the Kashmiris consider Pakistan as their benefactor and ambassador whereas they regard India as an oppressor and imperialist state.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar maintained that the Kashmiri people were highly grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to their just struggle for right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people pray for the stability, prosperity and progress of the country as strong Pakistan is a guarantee to the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

The APHC Vice Chairman said that the Kashmiris' struggle was the continuation of the Pakistan Movement, which would complete only when Jammu and Kashmir gets freedom from the Indian occupation and becomes a part of Pakistan. He pointed out that alongside the supreme sacrifices of valiant Kashmiris, Pakistan's intense diplomatic efforts have highlighted the Kashmir dispute and exposed the India's ugly colonial face before the international community.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar termed the Indian Independence Day as a black day for Kashmiris and appealed to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe strike.

He said that India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day as it has usurped all basic rights of Kashmiris. He urged the people of the occupied territory to boycott functions of so-called Indian Independence Day and hoist black flags on the day. He also appealed to the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora to organize protest rallies in different countries in front of the Indian high commissions, embassies and other historical places against the Indian illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, other APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Prof Zuberi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front extended their warmest wishes to the Pakistani nation ahead of their Independence Day. They said that the Kashmiris were grateful to Pakistan for its continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

They said that durable peace cannot be established in South Asia without settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations and the UN resolutions.

On the other hand, posters appeared in different areas of occupied Kashmir, congratulating the people and government of Pakistan ahead of their Independence Day. The posters displayed in Srinagar contain pictures of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.