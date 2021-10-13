UrduPoint.com

APHC Reiterates Call For Complete Shutdown In IIOJK On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

APHC reiterates call for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for complete shutdown on Friday (October 15) to protest against the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's machinations to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the people of the occupied territory to observe complete shutdown on Friday to protest against enforcement of draconian laws to curb the civil rights of the Kashmiris, termination of Muslim employees from their services and widespread and random arrests of youth and students, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that Modi regime has waged a war against the innocent people of IIOJK to subdue their freedom sentiment. He denounced the worst crackdown launched by the Indian authorities in the occupied territory against the people belonging to all walks of life including employees, traders, students, labourers, journalists, lawyers and Hurriyat activists and victimization of illegally detained Kashmiris.

He said a war against the civilians has always proved a Waterloo for the occupiers.

The APHC spokesman denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and said that any resistance movement in the history of mankind has not witnessed such kind of inhuman and uncivilized behavior being faced by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. Hailing the steadfastness of the brave people of Kashmir, he said, "Our resistance movement is backed by historical facts, truth and moral standards, so we shall win Insha Allah, despite Indian barbarism and tyranny."The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious steps for stopping the worst kind of Indian barbarism and fascism in IIOJK and for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Lawyers Srinagar Waterloo October Moral Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

59 seconds ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

16 minutes ago
 White House Says International Cooperation Require ..

White House Says International Cooperation Required for Dealing With Ransomware ..

1 minute ago
 Confirms Donbas Conflict Settlement Impossible Wit ..

Confirms Donbas Conflict Settlement Impossible Without Region's Special Status - ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Says No Room for Sanctions in Implementation ..

Putin Says No Room for Sanctions in Implementation of Climate Projects

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.