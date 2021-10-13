APHC reiterates call for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for complete shutdown on Friday (October 15) to protest against the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's machinations to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the people of the occupied territory to observe complete shutdown on Friday to protest against enforcement of draconian laws to curb the civil rights of the Kashmiris, termination of Muslim employees from their services and widespread and random arrests of youth and students, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that Modi regime has waged a war against the innocent people of IIOJK to subdue their freedom sentiment. He denounced the worst crackdown launched by the Indian authorities in the occupied territory against the people belonging to all walks of life including employees, traders, students, labourers, journalists, lawyers and Hurriyat activists and victimization of illegally detained Kashmiris.

He said a war against the civilians has always proved a Waterloo for the occupiers.

The APHC spokesman denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and said that any resistance movement in the history of mankind has not witnessed such kind of inhuman and uncivilized behavior being faced by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. Hailing the steadfastness of the brave people of Kashmir, he said, "Our resistance movement is backed by historical facts, truth and moral standards, so we shall win Insha Allah, despite Indian barbarism and tyranny."The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious steps for stopping the worst kind of Indian barbarism and fascism in IIOJK and for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.