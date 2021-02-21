UrduPoint.com
APHC Strongly Condemns Wanton Killing, Arrest Of Youth

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 PM

APHC strongly condemns wanton killing, arrest of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the wanton killing and arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops and police across Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the large-scale cordon and search operations and arrests being conducted by the Indian forces' personnel to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He paid rich tributes to three youth who were martyred by the troops in Badigam area of Shopian district.

The spokesman said the Kashmiri people would take their martyrs' mission of breaking the shackles of Indian slavery to its logical conclusion.

He appealed the international community to take cognizance of grim situation of IIOJK and impress upon New Delhi to stop its brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements maintained the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste.

