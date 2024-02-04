Applications for Maskan-e- Ravi project can also be submitted online: Amir Mir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab government spokesman and caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has announced that applications for the Maskan-e- Ravi project can now be submitted online as well.

The application form is available at the RUDA website ruda.gov.pk. Amir Mir said that hundreds of journalists had applied for the residential project comprising 200 acres of land in Lahore. Journalists, in order to submit their online applications, should visit https: //ruda.gov.pk/ maskan-e-ravi and for getting further information visit Customerservices@ruda.

gov.pk.

Amir Mir stated that the responsibility for developing the residential project will rest with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). The journalists will be awarded 3300 plots in Punjab. He said that payment in instalments will be made in 10 years and the plots will be allotted through a balloting process. The last date for the submission of the application form is February 6 while final balloting for the allotment of plots will be held on February 12, he added.