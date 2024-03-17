Open Menu

Applications Invited For Renewal Of Pesticide Licences

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 09:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticide Department has invited applications from pesticide dealers for renewal of their pesticide licences.

According to Assistant Director Pest Warning Chaudhary Asrar Arshad, the applications would be received from April 01 to 13 while the training of pesticide dealers would commence from April 15, 2024.

He said that pesticide dealers should pay training fee of Rs.7260/- and submit their applications along with 5 passport size photographs, paid challan form, 4 verified photocopies of Matric certificate, CNIC and domicile at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control, Plant Pathological Research Institute (PPRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad by April 13, 2024.

He said that Rs.3630/- would be charged as renewal fee and the applicants should submit their applications along with 2 verified photocopies of their expired licenses.

