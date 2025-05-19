ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday postponed hearings in multiple protest cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and directed that witnesses be presented in a case registered at I-9 police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday postponed hearings in multiple protest cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and directed that witnesses be presented in a case registered at I-9 police station.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the anti-terrorism court heard the case related to the I-9 protest incident.

PTI leaders Faisal Javed Khan and Aamir Kiani appeared before the court along with their legal counsels, Sardar Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar.

The court announced that witness statements would be recorded in the next hearing and cross-examinations would follow. PTI lawyers reminded the court that it had previously allowed Faisal Javed to choose the next hearing date.

Judge Sipra responded by saying that the flexibility in scheduling would apply only after the witness testimonies begin.

According to the judge, the case involves 16 witnesses and could be completed within two days. He added that among all the accused, Wasiq Qayyum appeared to be the busiest, based on court observations. The defense lawyers said Wasiq had multiple cases and often reached court directly from other hearings.

After marking their attendance, the accused were allowed to leave the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the court also took up cases related to the October 5 protest. During this hearing, the prosecution submitted charge sheets for three separate FIRs. Attendance of those present in court was recorded, while summons were reissued for absentees.

A total of 31 individuals, including senior PTI leader Azam Swati, have been named in the charge sheets. However, the court noted that the charge sheet involving the PTI founder and other key leaders had not been submitted yet.

Judge Sipra remarked that he would seek an explanation from the investigation officer on the delay but would not issue warrants at this stage. He only instructed court staff to issue fresh notices.

The judge also directed that Azam Swati be informed to appear in court and mark his attendance.

The court postponed hearings in two cases till June 13, while the case related to Bara Kahu police station was adjourned until June 2.

PTI leaders, including former Federal minister Omar Ayub, are also facing similar cases at Aabpara, Sangjhani, and other police stations across Islamabad. Most of these cases are linked to protests held after the PTI founder was declared ineligible for public office.