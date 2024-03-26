Open Menu

Armed Bandits Looted 02 Persons In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Armed bandits targeted two individuals in Taxila and stripped of their valuables, on Tuesday. According to Police, Naveed Afzal and his driver were traveling along GT Road in Jameelabad when they were ambushed by two masked men on a motorcycle.

Afzal and his driver were forced to comply, handing over their cash and personal belongings to the robbers. The bandits then fled the scene leaving their victims shaken and reporting the incident to Taxila Police. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the suspects.

APP/ajq/378

