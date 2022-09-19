UrduPoint.com

Army, Civil Administration Continue Relief Operation In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Army, civil administration continue relief operation in flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Government, Pakistan Army, civil administration and other welfare organizations are all out to undertake relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan.

According to a handout issued by the ISPR, relief operation is in full swing in the flood-hit areas, including Quetta, Duki, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, and Sohabatpur.

As many as 14 relief camps are functioning in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food, ration and medical treatment are being provided to the flood-stricken people.

"Cooked food was distributed to 1,350 flood victims in Sibi and Dera Bugti. Ration packets were also delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas," the handout said.

It further read that a total of 9,783 bottles of water were provided to 3,414 people in Quetta, Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Qila Saifullah Bolan, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, and Sohabpur during the last 24 hours.

On behalf of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, eight collection points have been established in Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, and Dalbandin for the flood victims while the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood victims is also ongoing.

A series of free medical camps are also being established in the flood-affected districts to protect the victims from infectious diseases.

During the last 24 hours, 47 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA in which 4,646 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Likewise efforts of Pak Army and FC are going on along with the civil administration to restore the means of transportation.

All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic while the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Flood Water ISPR Traffic Chaman Sibi Bolan Dera Bugti Jafarabad Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Qila Saifullah Lasbela Loralai Nasirabad Dalbandin Awaran Dera Murad Jamali NHA All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

15 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

1 day ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.