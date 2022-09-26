UrduPoint.com

Army Helicopter Crashes Near Khost, Six Soldiers Among Officers Embrace Martyrdom: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A Pakistani Army helicopter on Sunday night crashed during a flying mission near Khost area of Harnai in Balochistan that resulted into the martyrdom of all six personnel on board including two pilots.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday informed that the martyred officers and soldiers included Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal (Pilot), Maj Khurram Shahzad (Pilot), Naik Jalil (Crew), Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhamad Imran, and Sepoy Shoaib.

The Military's media wing further mentioned that more details were to follow. However, as per the details of the Shuhada (martyrs) Major Khurram Shahzad (39) was resident of Attock, married and had a daughter, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal (30) was resident of Rawalpindi, married and bore two sons, Subedar Abdul Wahid (44) was resident of village Sabir Abad, Karak who was married and had four children including three sons and a daughter, Sepoy Muhammad Imran (27) was resident of Makhdoompur, Khanewal, married and had two daughters and a son, Naik Jalil (Crew) was 30 years old and resident of village Bhutta, Lohara, Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat, married and had two sons.

Sepoy Shoaib (35) was resident of village Khatarphatti Post Office Syeeda Tehsil Jhand, District Attock, was also married and had a son.

