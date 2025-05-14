Arora Cheers Pakistan’s Support For Sikhs, Decries India’s HR Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday lauded the Punjab CM for her powerful words in assembly, calling Sikhs the 'nation’s crown' and defending minority rights, while criticizing India for ongoing human rights violations and targeted oppression of minorities.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Arora said Sikh community is proud to stand alongside Pakistan, a nation that consistently prioritizes the protection of minority rights and stands against oppression.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that the protection of minorities remains Pakistan’s highest priority.
He applauded the ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s leadership to defend the rights and freedoms of all minorities, especially the Sikh community in a world where such protections are often overlooked.
Arora expressed his gratitude for Pakistan's consistent stance on safeguarding religious and ethnic minorities, which, he believes is essential for creating an inclusive society where everyone can thrive without fear of oppression.
Arora also noted that the recent speeches and public statements made by Pakistan’s leadership have had a profound impact on the Sikh community globally.
He stated that the messages of support and advocacy for minority rights have significantly boosted the morale of Sikhs worldwide, reaffirming their sense of security and dignity.
These speeches, according to Arora not only resonate with Sikhs but also inspire broader global movements for human rights and justice, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to being a leader in the fight for minority protection, he mentioned.
Arora strongly affirmed that Sikhs are united in their stance with Pakistan and are deeply concerned about the treatment of their community in India.
According to him, India's actions not only fuel division but also ignore the fundamental values of equality and justice.
