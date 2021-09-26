UrduPoint.com

Around 7,152 Children Left Unimmunized During 2-day Special Polio Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Around 7,152 children left unimmunized during 2-day special polio exercise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Some 7,152 children under 5 years of age could not be immunized against polio during the 2-day catchup exercise which ensued after the 4-day polio drive which ended on September 23.

According to the statistics compiled by the district health department, over 283,00 children were given the drops during the drive which started on September 20.

Initially, the parents of 2,154 refused the immunization but during the successive visits the polio teams and the district administration were able to convince parents of 584 children.

However, 1,570 refusal cases still remained which were covered during the catchup exercise which further reduced the refusal cases to 460.

Some 58,849 children were not available in their homes when the polio teams first visited them but in the subsequent visits the number of unavailable children was reduced to 22,284.

The figure of the unavailable children was also reduced to 6,692 during the 2-day exercise.

Separately, the environmental sample taken from Tulsidas pumping station in Hyderabad has been tested negative for the month of September, 2021.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad September From

Recent Stories

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

19 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

19 minutes ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

2 hours ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

2 hours ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.