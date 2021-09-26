Around 7,152 children left unimmunized during 2-day special polio exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Some 7,152 children under 5 years of age could not be immunized against polio during the 2-day catchup exercise which ensued after the 4-day polio drive which ended on September 23.

According to the statistics compiled by the district health department, over 283,00 children were given the drops during the drive which started on September 20.

Initially, the parents of 2,154 refused the immunization but during the successive visits the polio teams and the district administration were able to convince parents of 584 children.

However, 1,570 refusal cases still remained which were covered during the catchup exercise which further reduced the refusal cases to 460.

Some 58,849 children were not available in their homes when the polio teams first visited them but in the subsequent visits the number of unavailable children was reduced to 22,284.

The figure of the unavailable children was also reduced to 6,692 during the 2-day exercise.

Separately, the environmental sample taken from Tulsidas pumping station in Hyderabad has been tested negative for the month of September, 2021.