Arrangements Finalized For 282nd Annual Urs Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Commissioner Chairs Review Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Arrangements finalized for 282nd annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Commissioner chairs review meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The arrangements for the 282nd annual three-day Urs of the great Sufi saint, poet and philosopher of Sindh Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) have been finalized. The Urs will be held with reverence, respect and grandeur from 14 to 16 Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1447 Hijri, corresponding to August 9 to 11, 2025, in Bhit Shah.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held at Bhit Shah Rest House under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi and DIG Tarique Razaque Dharejo. Officers from various departments attended the meeting and briefed the officials on their preparations. Commissioner Abbasi strictly directed that no departmental negligence would be tolerated during the Urs. The HESCO was directed to declare Bhit Shah a load-shedding-free zone and ensure the availability of generators in case of technical faults.

The meeting was informed that health departments, PPHI and Rescue 1122 will remain on high alert. Medical camps, ambulance services and mosquito spray operations will be conducted daily.

For security, Section 144 will be imposed in Bhit Shah from August 7 to 11, and a force of 2,688 police personnel, 100 lady police and Rangers will be deployed. Security would also be ensured by walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, control rooms and regular patrolling.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh stated that hundreds of thousands of devotees were expected to attend the Urs. To facilitate them, free shuttle services will run from designated parking areas to the shrine. Shaded rest areas, heatstroke relief camps and cold drinking water points (Sabeel) will also be set up.

The meeting was informed that special cleaning and security measures have been made for the arrival of mourning processions from Khairpur, Moro and Karachi.

Before the meeting, the Commissioner laid a chadar at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, offered prayers and visited various locations including the helipad. On this occasion, he also inaugurated a new camp office at H.T Sorley Hall and launched a tree plantation campaign at the Bhit Shah Cultural Center.

