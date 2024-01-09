Arts council, GCUF sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division and Government College University Faisalabad.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam and Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr. Nasir Amin signed the memorandum of understanding.

Prof Dr.

Nasir Amin said that there is a need to encourage the youth linked with the arts.

The Director Arts Council said that with the cooperation of the university, they want to breathe new life into the Art Council. The collaboration of Arts Council and University is essential for the promotion of arts. Director Students Affairs and University Art Society’s members Dr. Tariq Hashmi, Dr. Kashif Javed, Hasan Sanwal were also present.

Director Arts Council also presented calligraphy artwork and book to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Nasir Amin.