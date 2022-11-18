UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Kicks Off "Pakistan Music Festival" To Pay Tribute To Pakistani Music

November 18, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched a colorful "Pakistan Music Festival" to pay tribute to Pakistani music in Jaun Elia Lawn here on Friday.

President Arts council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that we want people to get relief so that people should go out and enjoy, he added.

He said that we want to show the bright face of the country. This country has given us so much that we are standing with our heads up, he said.

He said that we are paying tribute to the music of Pakistan. That's why Gilgit. , Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, 200 artists from different cities are performing here for three days festival, he said.

All kinds of music will be heard in the festival.

This is a tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all the people.

Festival open with DrumCircle "Tilkari". Pakistani Sufi Rock, Medley and Filmy music, Jambros Band, Mustafa Baloch and Imran Ali performed.

While in classical music Imran Ilyas, Iqrar Waheed Ali, Imran Abbas and Rustam Fateh Ali Khan set the stage with their performances.

In the festival, Hamza Akram Qawal paid tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by singing Qawwali. On this occasion, Mumtaz Sabzal, Faqir Zulfiqar, Ustad Salamat Hussain made the audience sway with folk instruments.

Wahab Bugti and Khumariyaan presented Contemporary folk music.

