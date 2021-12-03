Asad Umar inaugurates Golra Morr underpass

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday inaugurated construction work on Golra Morr underpass remodeling and improvement project on main GT road.

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Mehmood Kiani also attended the inauguration ceremony at the site.

Addressing on the occasion, Asad Umar said from January next year, every citizen of Islamabad would get the Sehat Insaaf Card under which they could avail medical treatments worth of up to Rs one million in one year.

He said inflation was not an issue of Pakistan alone but it was a problem of all over the world.

However, he said in order to minimize the pressure of inflation of the poor segment of the society, the government had introduced Ration card under which the people would be able to get necessary daily use items on subsidized rates.

He informed that the Ration card would become functional in 15 days.

With respect to opposition activities, the minister added that the opposition had put Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on driving seat but moved away leaving him alone.

Asad Umar said opposition was announcing dates of long marches again and again but could not succeed.

Meanwhile Amir Kiani, addressing the ceremony said that due to Asad Umar's personal efforts, Islamabad was becoming a signal free area as a number of road projects on different points of the city were under construction.

He said with the completion of this project, the traffic pressure would ease considerably.

He said 700,000 retailer stores (Kiryaa stores) would be registered under the Ration card project for which the government had allocated Rs 120 billion.

He said the people would be able to get daily use essential items from the registered stores at 30% less rates.

According to details, National Highway Authority (NHA) has started construction work on the project which will resolve longstanding issue of a direct access for sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16. The project would be completed in 12 months time period.

About 125,000 vehicles entered the underpass everyday and it has become a black spot due to continued accidents on the busy route. The underpass would also connect the underdeveloped sector of I series with the main city via Srinagar Highway.

The project would be completed with a total cost of Rs.717 million which was funded from the maintenance account of the NHA.