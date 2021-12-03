UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Inaugurates Golra Morr Underpass

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Asad Umar inaugurates Golra Morr underpass

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday inaugurated construction work on Golra Morr underpass remodeling and improvement project on main GT road.

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Mehmood Kiani also attended the inauguration ceremony at the site.

Addressing on the occasion, Asad Umar said from January next year, every citizen of Islamabad would get the Sehat Insaaf Card under which they could avail medical treatments worth of up to Rs one million in one year.

He said inflation was not an issue of Pakistan alone but it was a problem of all over the world.

However, he said in order to minimize the pressure of inflation of the poor segment of the society, the government had introduced Ration card under which the people would be able to get necessary daily use items on subsidized rates.

He informed that the Ration card would become functional in 15 days.

With respect to opposition activities, the minister added that the opposition had put Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on driving seat but moved away leaving him alone.

Asad Umar said opposition was announcing dates of long marches again and again but could not succeed.

Meanwhile Amir Kiani, addressing the ceremony said that due to Asad Umar's personal efforts, Islamabad was becoming a signal free area as a number of road projects on different points of the city were under construction.

He said with the completion of this project, the traffic pressure would ease considerably.

He said 700,000 retailer stores (Kiryaa stores) would be registered under the Ration card project for which the government had allocated Rs 120 billion.

He said the people would be able to get daily use essential items from the registered stores at 30% less rates.

According to details, National Highway Authority (NHA) has started construction work on the project which will resolve longstanding issue of a direct access for sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16. The project would be completed in 12 months time period.

About 125,000 vehicles entered the underpass everyday and it has become a black spot due to continued accidents on the busy route. The underpass would also connect the underdeveloped sector of I series with the main city via Srinagar Highway.

The project would be completed with a total cost of Rs.717 million which was funded from the maintenance account of the NHA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Asad Umar Poor Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar SITE January NHA All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

9 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

39 seconds ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

40 seconds ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

42 seconds ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

44 seconds ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.