Ashiana Case: Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Co-accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

An accountability court on Friday issued arrest warrants of co-accused Shahid Mehmood in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday issued arrest warrants of co-accused Shahid Mehmood in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The court issued arrest warrants after the co-accused failed to appear in the court.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein a pleader appeared on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The jail authorities did not produce Ahad Cheema and other accused before the court due to Covid-19 protocol whereas a deputy superintendent jail submitted a report in this regard.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and observed that the Lahore High Court had directed to complete the proceedings within four months.

The court ordered jail authorities to ensure presence of all accused on the next date of hearing, adding that no delay would be tolerated.

The court adjourned further proceedings till June 11 and summoned witnesses for recording the statements.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad had obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

