Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah will be observed here on Tuesday (August 09, 2022) with due solemnity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah will be observed here on Tuesday (August 09, 2022) with due solemnity.

The day will start with special prayers in all mosques of the district whereas special sittings will also be arranged by the religious groups for recitation of the Holy Quran for the martyrs of Karbala.

The faithful will pay best tributes to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The religious scholars will also highlight various aspects of the incident of Karbla and urge the Muslim Ummah to follow footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to save truthfulness and virtues.

As many as 153 mourning processions and 25 big majalis will also be arranged in district Faisalabad on Muharram Ashura. The main procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Jafarriyya Trust at 8:00 a.m. and it will reach at Narwala Chowk. The participants will parade on various roads of the city including Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchehry Bazaar, Gol Katchehry Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk and it will culminate after reaching at Narwala Road again at the time of sun set.

The small Tazia and models of Zul-Jinnah processions will also emerge from Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.