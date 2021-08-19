UrduPoint.com

Ashura Processions Culminate Peacefully Amid Tight Security Across KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Yom-e-Ashura observed on Thursday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully wherein large number of mourners paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), his family and companion in Karbala who rendered their lives affirming to uphold the pride of islam.

Strict security arrangements were made in this regard and no untoward incident was reported during the whole day. Snipers were deployed on surroundings of Imambargahs and the routes of processions to cope with any untoward incident. Emergency were declared in all major hospitals of the province.

As many as 12 mourning processions were held in Peshawar which included Imambargah Agha Rizvi Cherikobaan, Alamdar Qissa Khwani, Akhund Nobajori, Alam Shah Kochi Bazar, Khan Sab Marvi Haa, Purawali Jafria Street, Mirza Qasim Mohallah Jangi, Tehkhana Mohallah Gul Badshah Gee, Haider Shah Jehangir pura and Mustafa Shah Mohallah Khudadad.

All the processions including the main Zuljinah procession after passing through traditional routes were culminated peacefully in their respective Imambargahs.

Similarly in district Kohat, the main procession of 10th Muharram took place from National Imambargah Syed Habib Shah and concluded at the shrine of Syed Aleem Ghazi.

The people of DI Khan also observed Yome-Ashura with religious zeal.

Four main mourning processions were held included Pir Bambo Shah, Chah Syed Munawar Shah, Sarkar Faqir Eid Gah. The main majlis was held at Imambargah Kotli Imam Hussain where large number of people belonging to Shia sects gathered. Later Shame Ghareebaan was also observed.

In Parachinar, district Kurram more than 200 mourning processions were taken out from different Imambargahs amid coherent security measures.

Meanwhile, a main Zuljinah procession took place in the Balochi area of District Tank. The procession was culminated after passing through its traditional routes. The security personnel deputed with the processions to control any untoward incident.

The Ulema threw light on the philosophy of Karbala and the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the scorching heat of Karbala for supremacy of Islam. The speakers paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their supreme sacrifices for supremacy of Islam.

The residents of the area installed different stalls distributing free-of-cost beverages, tea, milk and water bottles among mourners and visitors.

The officials of district administration have also been deputed on control rooms that were established across the province to monitor the mourning processions.

More Stories From Pakistan

