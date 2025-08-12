- Home
- Pakistan
- Asim Munir’s visit to the U.S. strengthens Pakistan’s position, exposes India’s terror links
Asim Munir’s Visit To The U.S. Strengthens Pakistan’s Position, Exposes India’s Terror Links
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to the United States has significantly contributed to the global recognition of Pakistan’s stance on regional security and has once again exposed India’s involvement in state-sponsored terrorism, security sources said on Tuesday.
According to the sources, India’s covert support for terrorism has been brought to light through Field Marshal Munir’s successful military diplomacy. "The U.S. designation of Fitna-ul-Hindustan (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations is a direct outcome of the Field Marshal’s efforts," they stated.
The sources emphasized that the U.S. move to blacklist the Indian-backed group Fitna-ul-Hindustan as a global terrorist organization represents international validation of Pakistan’s position.
The sources further revealed that India’s premier intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has maintained direct contact with Fitna-ul-Hindustan and has provided financial and logistical support for its terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.
They added that India has also offered medical treatment to injured members of the group on its soil. Meanwhile, Indian mainstream media, referred to as “Godi Media,” has consistently attempted to justify and downplay the group’s terrorist actions.
The sources also pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have openly acknowledged links with Fitna-ul-Hindustan in Balochistan. The arrest of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, they said, remains undeniable proof of India's involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.
Security sources concluded by warning that India’s terrorist designs pose a serious threat not only to regional stability but also to global peace.
Recent Stories
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azam Tarar vows review of Supreme Court fee hike5 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister vows timely salaries, clearance of all pending dues5 minutes ago
-
Asim Munir’s visit to the U.S. strengthens Pakistan’s position, exposes India’s terror links5 minutes ago
-
Female rapid response bike ambulance squad launched in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to building digital future for youth, SACM Dr Shafqat Ayaz15 minutes ago
-
Belgium Ambassador meets advisor to Chairman Senate15 minutes ago
-
DC visits DHQ to inspect facilities15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth nation’s greatest strength: Gillani35 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held35 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to intensify relief efforts, strengthen early warning systems45 minutes ago
-
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others57 minutes ago
-
Three injured in a road accident1 hour ago