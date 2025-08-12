Azam Tarar vows review of Supreme Court fee hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that the substantial hike in court fees for Supreme Court cases would be raised with the concerned authorities for due consideration.

Responding to a point of order raised by Sardar Latif Khosa in the National Assembly regarding the recent increase in Supreme Court fees, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that the determination or revision of court fees falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

He explained that such matters are either decided by the full court or delegated to the Chief Justice. The recent revision, he noted, was undertaken after several decades and involved significant increases in certain categories.

The minister informed that in Punjab, representatives of bar associations had held meetings with the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and the provincial law minister, following which the fees had been rationalised to a reasonable level. He assured that similar steps would be considered in other jurisdictions where applicable.

Tarar stated that issues falling directly within the purview of his ministry would be addressed on a priority basis, while matters requiring legal procedures would be handled in accordance with the prescribed process. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the legal community and ensuring fairness in judicial proceedings./APP-rzr-szm