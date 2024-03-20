ASP Sukkur Visits At Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) ASP city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Wednesday surprised visit to the police Station "C" Section here
During the visit, the ASP thoroughly examined the station's records and assessed the available facilities for visitors.
He instructed police officials to enhance the amenities provided to individuals visiting the station.
Usman emphasized the importance of serving the community with sincerity and urged all staff members to diligently address the concerns of the public, particularly those in need.
