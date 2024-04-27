Sports Gala Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A 7-day annual sports gala organized by Niazi Medical and Dental College Sargodha come to an end here on Saturday.
The sports gala aimed to increase positive trends of competition and promote healthy activities among the young generation. Hockey, football, badminton, volleyball, tug-of-waar and ludo competitions were held. College Chairman Dr.
Abdul Ghafoor Niazi along with faculty members distributed prizes among winning teams. He said, "We have to work together to adapt an education system to suit our future requirements and also attract the new generation towards healthy activities."
Prof. Dr. Mian Farrukh Imran, Principal Pharma D. Dr. Fatima Akbar Sheikh, Principal DPT Dr. Gibran Arshad, Chairman Sports Gala Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed Awan and Vice Chairman Prof. Dr. Shehzad Aslam addressed.
Recent Stories
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strawberry: a fruit of tantalising taste affected by torrential rains; farmers demand compensation1 minute ago
-
Stage drama "Zandagi" presented in festival of Arts Council Larkana21 minutes ago
-
President PBF proposes national economic recovery plan21 minutes ago
-
CMr KP condoles death of three persons in lightning in Mansehra21 minutes ago
-
KP food minister visits wheat godown in Nowshehra31 minutes ago
-
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters34 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother killed over minor dispute1 hour ago
-
CJP Qazi Faez Isa visits Mazar e Quaid, pays homage to father of nation2 hours ago
-
Cases registered against four kiln owners, six lac fine imposed over violation2 hours ago
-
3 killed, 3 injured in road accidents2 hours ago
-
Three gangs busted, Rs 3m looted goods recovered2 hours ago