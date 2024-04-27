Sports gala concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A 7-day annual sports gala organized by Niazi Medical and Dental College Sargodha come to an end here on Saturday.

The sports gala aimed to increase positive trends of competition and promote healthy activities among the young generation. Hockey, football, badminton, volleyball, tug-of-waar and ludo competitions were held. College Chairman Dr.

Abdul Ghafoor Niazi along with faculty members distributed prizes among winning teams. He said, "We have to work together to adapt an education system to suit our future requirements and also attract the new generation towards healthy activities."

Prof. Dr. Mian Farrukh Imran, Principal Pharma D. Dr. Fatima Akbar Sheikh, Principal DPT Dr. Gibran Arshad, Chairman Sports Gala Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed Awan and Vice Chairman Prof. Dr. Shehzad Aslam addressed.