Mother Killed Two Children In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A woman killed her two children with a sharp instrument in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, Defence Phase 6 Karachi, on Thursday.
According to a private news channel and police, the SSP Manzoor Ali said both children died upon arrival at the hospital.
The suspect, their mother, has been taken into custody.
Police said the incident followed a dispute between the husband and wife over the custody of the children. An FIR has been registered, and investigation was underway.
The victims were identified as Sania and Zarar, aged between four and seven years.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House
Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother killed two children in Karachi4 minutes ago
-
NTUF celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq4 minutes ago
-
FESCO celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq24 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasises zero tolerance for negligence34 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq44 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal, patriotic fervor44 minutes ago
-
Continuity of policies vital for country's development: Ishaq Dar44 minutes ago
-
IMCG celebrates Independence Day with national spirit, patriotic fervor44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditional fervour51 minutes ago
-
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service51 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute51 minutes ago