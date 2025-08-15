Mother killed two children in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A woman killed her two children with a sharp instrument in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, Defence Phase 6 Karachi, on Thursday.

According to a private news channel and police, the SSP Manzoor Ali said both children died upon arrival at the hospital.

The suspect, their mother, has been taken into custody.

Police said the incident followed a dispute between the husband and wife over the custody of the children. An FIR has been registered, and investigation was underway.

The victims were identified as Sania and Zarar, aged between four and seven years.