Open Menu

Mother Killed Two Children In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Mother killed two children in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A woman killed her two children with a sharp instrument in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, Defence Phase 6 Karachi, on Thursday.

According to a private news channel and police, the SSP Manzoor Ali said both children died upon arrival at the hospital.

The suspect, their mother, has been taken into custody.

Police said the incident followed a dispute between the husband and wife over the custody of the children. An FIR has been registered, and investigation was underway.

The victims were identified as Sania and Zarar, aged between four and seven years.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

51 minutes ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

51 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

51 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

59 minutes ago
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim ..

PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House

53 minutes ago
 Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

1 hour ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

1 hour ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

1 hour ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan