Blast hits police mobile van in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A powerful explosion rocked a police mobile van in Nasir Bagh, Peshawar, on early Friday morning, where

officials inside remained unharmed.

According to a police spokesperson, the explosion occurred while the police mobile van was on its routine patrol in the Nasir Bagh area.

The blast left the vehicle badly damaged, though fortunately, all officers inside managed to escape without injury, a private news channel reported.

The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.