NTUF celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with great patriotic zeal and zest by holding a series of colourful and dignified events.

NTUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Masood unfurled the national flag followed by a guard of honour presented by the university’s security staff.

Faculty members, students and university staff participated in a large numbers and joined the singing of national anthem, renewing their pledge of allegiance to Pakistan.

After formal proceedings, the participants also took part in an Independence Day walk at YMCA Ground and waved national flags while singing milli naghmas.

Later, NTUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Masood cut a special Independence Day cake and distributed sweets among the participants.

In his address, Dr Rashid Masood paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom of the country.

He urged the students to contribute actively towards national progress and stability.

NTUF Registrar Salman Saif, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Assistant Director and Student Advisor Miss Nadia Shamim, sports Committee Convener and Assistant Prof Waqar Ahmad, Imran Ali Gul, and Public Relations Officer Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar and a large number of university teachers and officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, NTUF also organized a range of cultural and educational activities in connection with Independence Day including a national anthem contest, speech competitions and cultural exhibitions.

The celebrations not only conveyed a strong message of national unity but also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Faculty and students alike vowed to play their role in development and prosperity of Pakistan.