NTUF Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with great patriotic zeal and zest by holding a series of colourful and dignified events.
NTUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Masood unfurled the national flag followed by a guard of honour presented by the university’s security staff.
Faculty members, students and university staff participated in a large numbers and joined the singing of national anthem, renewing their pledge of allegiance to Pakistan.
After formal proceedings, the participants also took part in an Independence Day walk at YMCA Ground and waved national flags while singing milli naghmas.
Later, NTUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Masood cut a special Independence Day cake and distributed sweets among the participants.
In his address, Dr Rashid Masood paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom of the country.
He urged the students to contribute actively towards national progress and stability.
NTUF Registrar Salman Saif, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Assistant Director and Student Advisor Miss Nadia Shamim, sports Committee Convener and Assistant Prof Waqar Ahmad, Imran Ali Gul, and Public Relations Officer Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar and a large number of university teachers and officers were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, NTUF also organized a range of cultural and educational activities in connection with Independence Day including a national anthem contest, speech competitions and cultural exhibitions.
The celebrations not only conveyed a strong message of national unity but also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces.
Faculty and students alike vowed to play their role in development and prosperity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House
Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother killed two children in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
NTUF celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
FESCO celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq22 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasises zero tolerance for negligence32 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq42 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal, patriotic fervor42 minutes ago
-
Continuity of policies vital for country's development: Ishaq Dar42 minutes ago
-
IMCG celebrates Independence Day with national spirit, patriotic fervor42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditional fervour49 minutes ago
-
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service49 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute49 minutes ago