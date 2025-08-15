Open Menu

House Wall Collapses In Lower Dir Due To Heavy Rain, Five Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 10:10 AM

House wall collapses in Lower Dir due to heavy rain, five dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least five people were killed and four others injured when a house wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Maidan Valley, located in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday.

According to local administration, in the Maidan Valley of Lower Dir district, when a wall of a house suddenly collapsed due to the heavy rainfall, it resulted in the loss of five lives, with several others suffering injuries, local news channels reported. Emergency teams shifted the dead bodies and the injured to nearby hospitals.

The authorities have confirmed that the collapse occurred without warning, as the continuous downpours had weakened the structure of the house. Local residents and rescue teams worked together to clear the debris, but the damage was significant, with multiple individuals trapped under the rubble.

