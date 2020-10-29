UrduPoint.com
ATC Acquits PM In Parliament House Attack Case

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

ATC acquits PM in parliament House attack case  

President Arif Alvi enjoys immunity till the time he is in office while all other accused have been summoned by the court for indictment in Parliament attack case.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament House attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad announced the reserved judgment on plea seeking acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Arif Alvi had immunity till the time he was in office while all others including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar were summoned by the court for indictment in the case.

Previously, the court set PM free in SSP torture case as well.

It may be mentioned here that cases were lodged Imran Khan and PTI leaders over charges of committing violence during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging General Elections of 2013.

