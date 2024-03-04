Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In May 9 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in the Shadman Police Station torching case of May-9 riots.

During the proceedings, the former minister did not appear before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

However, a counsel on his behalf submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

At this, the court allowed the application and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till March 7.

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal conducted proceedings on the bail petition of the former minister,

The police had registered a case under sections of Anti-terrorism Act against Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching the Shadman police station during the May 9 riots.

