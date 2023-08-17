Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar In May-9 Vandalism Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 06:56 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Quershi, former PTI secretary general Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till September 2 in six cases related to May-9 vandalism

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of their interim bail and got their attendance marked.

However, Fawad Chaudhry did not appear and his counsel moved an application with a request to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client.

The counsel for other accused submitted that his clients had joined the investigation and they were not involved in any case.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, adjourned further hearing till Sept 2 and directed the police to file challans of the cases, besides seeking further arguments from parties on the bail petitions.

The court also allowed the exemption application of Fawad Chaudhry and extended the interim bail of all accused till the next date of hearing.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had obtainedinterim bail in six cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, PML-N office and Shadman PoliceStation.

