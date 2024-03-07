Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 33 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 33 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 99 post-arrest bail petitions till March 8.

The accused who were granted bail are: Farhan Bukhari, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Zafar, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Shaukat, Waqas Aslam, Adeel Javed, Naveed Hussain, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umair, Zain Bukhari, Mazhar Iqbal, Abdullah Hassan, Azhar Hussain, Mohibullah, Naveed Hamid, Khizar Rehman, Muhammad Ayaz, Fakhar Kamran, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Zahir, Abdul Razzaq, Osama Abid, Izzatullah, Akramullah, Shahid Khan, Nabeel Ahmad, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Haseeb, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Naveed Hamid and Imran.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 riots.

