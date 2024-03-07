ATC Grants Bail To 33 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 33 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 33 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots.
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 99 post-arrest bail petitions till March 8.
The accused who were granted bail are: Farhan Bukhari, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Zafar, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Shaukat, Waqas Aslam, Adeel Javed, Naveed Hussain, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umair, Zain Bukhari, Mazhar Iqbal, Abdullah Hassan, Azhar Hussain, Mohibullah, Naveed Hamid, Khizar Rehman, Muhammad Ayaz, Fakhar Kamran, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Zahir, Abdul Razzaq, Osama Abid, Izzatullah, Akramullah, Shahid Khan, Nabeel Ahmad, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Haseeb, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Naveed Hamid and Imran.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Police to ensure security during Ramadan
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions6 minutes ago
-
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region6 minutes ago
-
Police to ensure security during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries13 minutes ago
-
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars13 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held after shootout14 minutes ago
-
Traders asked to inform about their stocks24 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects24 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers44 minutes ago
-
Mandviwalla urges political parties to uphold dignity of Senate44 minutes ago