ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For 65 PTI Leaders In Nov 26 Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 65 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with cases related to the November 26 protests, registered at Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, and Naseerabad police stations. The warrants were issued due to the accused absconding to evade arrest.
According to details, the court orders pertain to three cases linked to the November 26 protests. The ATC issued arrest warrants for 28 individuals in the Sadiqabad case, 18 in the Wah Cantt case, and 19 in the Naseerabad case. Prominent PTI leaders named in the warrants include former President Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Omar Ayub, Zubair Niazi, Farrukh Muhammad Sial, Hammad Azhar, Matiullah Shah, Kanwal Shauzab, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Colonel Ajmal Sabir, Amir Mughal, Sardar Mansoor and Mian Aslam Iqbal.
Additionally, warrants were issued for 18 other individuals in the Sadiqabad case due to their non-appearance in court.
The court has directed authorities to arrest the accused and present them before the court. Special police teams have been formed, and raids are being conducted in various areas to apprehend the suspects.
