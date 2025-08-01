Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For 65 PTI Leaders In Nov 26 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants for 65 PTI leaders in Nov 26 case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 65 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with cases related to the November 26 protests, registered at Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, and Naseerabad police stations. The warrants were issued due to the accused absconding to evade arrest.

According to details, the court orders pertain to three cases linked to the November 26 protests. The ATC issued arrest warrants for 28 individuals in the Sadiqabad case, 18 in the Wah Cantt case, and 19 in the Naseerabad case. Prominent PTI leaders named in the warrants include former President Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Omar Ayub, Zubair Niazi, Farrukh Muhammad Sial, Hammad Azhar, Matiullah Shah, Kanwal Shauzab, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Colonel Ajmal Sabir, Amir Mughal, Sardar Mansoor and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Additionally, warrants were issued for 18 other individuals in the Sadiqabad case due to their non-appearance in court.

The court has directed authorities to arrest the accused and present them before the court. Special police teams have been formed, and raids are being conducted in various areas to apprehend the suspects.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan