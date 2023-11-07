Open Menu

ATC Summons PTI’s Central Leadership Nominated In 9th May Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was nominated in 9th May case and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) summoned them on 18th November 2023

According to details, Civil Line police had registered a case on charge of attacking the office of a sensitive agency in Faisalabad on 9th May.

In this case, now 126 people were nominated including PTI’s central leadership and the ATC court ordered them to ensure their presence in the court on November 18, 2023.

Among the nominated persons included Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Umar Ayub, Shehbaz Gill, Zartaj Gull, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshaid Cheema, Ali Amin Gandapur, Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Mian Aslam Iqbal, General (Retired) Akram Sahi, Zain Qureshi, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, former provincial ministers Khayal Kastro, Lateef Nazar and Ali Afzal Sahi, Joel Amir Sahotra and Dr Nisar Jatt, etc.

