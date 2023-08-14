ATH commemorates 76th Independence Day

A remarkable event commemorating Pakistan's Independence Day was held with great fervor at Ayub Medical College (AMC) and was attended by students, faculty members, and esteemed guests, highlighting the significance of this historic occasion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A remarkable event commemorating Pakistan's Independence Day was held with great fervor at Ayub Medical College (AMC) and was attended by students, faculty members, and esteemed guests, highlighting the significance of this historic occasion.

Marking the auspicious day when Pakistan gained its freedom, attendees gathered to express their gratitude for this special gift from Allah, achieved through the sacrifices of the nation. The event underscored the importance of valuing our country, as well as recognizing the vital role played by the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding our sovereignty.

The event took place at Ayub Medical College, where Dr. Amir, the Chairman of the Extra-Curricular Committee, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the celebration. Special guests included member BoG Wing Commander R Ayaaz Khan, Dean of Ayub Medical College, and CEO of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Dr. Omar Farooq.

Holding Pakistan's flag in their hands, they symbolized their dedication to the nation.

The official flag-hoisting ceremony, led by Dean Dr. Omar Farooq, Major General (R) Ayaaz Khan, and other dignitaries, took place at 10:00 AM, signifying the commencement of the formal Pakistan Independence Day event.

Addressing the ceremony, Dean Dr. Omar Farooq underlined the invaluable nature of Pakistan's independence, attributing it to Allah's blessings and the immense sacrifices of the nation. He emphasized the need to cherish our country and unity as the driving forces behind progress.

Dr. Farooq expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who continue to endure oppression, declaring their unwavering support. He commended the youth for their dedication to upholding Pakistan's values, emphasizing the importance of the campaign in the West, which was launched on this day.

Major General (R) Ayaaz Khan added to this sentiment, urging every individual to thwart any conspiracy against Pakistan and actively contribute to its development. He applauded the students for their enthusiasm, reflecting a profound passion for freedom and a united spirit.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, as well as the distribution of certificates to the organizers, encapsulating the sense of accomplishment and unity that characterized the celebration. The participants concluded the event with heartfelt prayers for the nation's continued prosperity and progress.