Augustine visits Central Jail Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine visited Central Jail Sahiwal and distributed Eidi and gifts among the prison staff, on the first day of Eid.

Besides visiting treatment facilities at jail, the provincial minister also visited kitchen where he checked the food prepared for the prisoners and expressed satisfaction on it.

On the occasion, Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Punjab government released the prisoners, who were convicted for minor offenses, to allow them to share the joy of Eid with their loved ones.

The day after Eid, the minister distributed ration among the Christian community and deserving people at the Catholic Church in Okara. During the ration distribution, all the instructions regarding the coronavirus were strictly followed.

Ijaz Alam Augustine while expressing his views said the PTI government was standing by the Christian community in this difficult time because it was fact that the middle class, especially the daily wagers and laborers were worried due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appealed to the people to observe SOPs laid down by the Punjab government.