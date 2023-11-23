Aurangzeb Waraich announces to join PPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A well-known businessman and social activist, Aurangzeb Waraich has called on the Central President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur at the Zardari House Islamabad and announced to join PPP.

Aurangzeb Waraich reposed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari and said that only the PPP leadership can get the country out of the different challenges.

Faryal Talpur welcomed Aurangzeb Waraich into the party and said that only the PPP leadership has the ability to take along together all sections of the society.

She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative is to end the politics of hatred and division and unite Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative is the voice of the people of Pakistan, especially the youth.