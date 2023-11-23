Open Menu

Aurangzeb Waraich Announces To Join PPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Aurangzeb Waraich announces to join PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A well-known businessman and social activist, Aurangzeb Waraich has called on the Central President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur at the Zardari House Islamabad and announced to join PPP.

Aurangzeb Waraich reposed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari and said that only the PPP leadership can get the country out of the different challenges.

Faryal Talpur welcomed Aurangzeb Waraich into the party and said that only the PPP leadership has the ability to take along together all sections of the society.

She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative is to end the politics of hatred and division and unite Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative is the voice of the people of Pakistan, especially the youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

14 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

14 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

14 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

14 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

14 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

14 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

14 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan