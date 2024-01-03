Australian HC visit UAF, discusses areas of mutual cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and discussed the area of mutual cooperation in agriculture and academia with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan during a meeting on Wednesday.

The Australian HC said that the agricultural relations between the two countries would help increase the agri productivity. Therefore, the UAF, Australian universities and agricultural institutions should establish excellent cooperation to enhance crop production for ensuring food security.

He stressed the need for female involvement in agriculture and economy sectors and said it was imperative for national progress and prosperity. He also visited the Industrial Home, Main library, and Horticulture Lab UAF.

Briefing the guest, Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that the UAF was making joint efforts with Australian universities and agricultural institutes to solve the problems being faced by the agriculture sector.

He said that mechanization in agriculture was most important need of the hour so that it would not only enhance profit of the farmers but also increase the crop production. In this connection, the UAF was making all possible efforts under the coordinated cooperation with Australian Center for International Agricultural Research, University of Sydney and other universities, he added

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Director Horticulture Dr. Ahmad Sattar, Director Home Sciences Dr. Benish Israr, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Research Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director External Relations Dr. Muhammad Saqib and others attended during the visit.