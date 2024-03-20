Open Menu

Awareness Camp For Cleanliness Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Awareness camp for cleanliness held

In connection with the 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] programme, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, under the supervision of district administration, held an awareness camp about cleanliness at Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In connection with the 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] programme, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, under the supervision of district administration, held an awareness camp about cleanliness at Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the camp and distributed pamphlets among people. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FEMC Rauf Ahmad, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone and others were present.

The deputy commissioner urged citizens to extend coordination to the district administration to keep the roads as well as environment neat and clean and pollution-free.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Company

Recent Stories

Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded s ..

Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..

11 seconds ago
 19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

12 seconds ago
 SC disposes of plea for votes verifications

SC disposes of plea for votes verifications

14 seconds ago
 Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa worker ..

Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families

16 seconds ago
 Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscrea ..

Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants

40 minutes ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

40 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

46 minutes ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

46 minutes ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

46 minutes ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

46 minutes ago
 CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

46 minutes ago
 Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate ..

Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan