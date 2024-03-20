Awareness Camp For Cleanliness Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 08:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In connection with the 'Suthra Punjab' [Clean Punjab] programme, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, under the supervision of district administration, held an awareness camp about cleanliness at Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the camp and distributed pamphlets among people. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FEMC Rauf Ahmad, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone and others were present.
The deputy commissioner urged citizens to extend coordination to the district administration to keep the roads as well as environment neat and clean and pollution-free.
