Open Menu

Ayaz, Mustafa Express Sorrow Over Tragic Incident Of Mine Collapse In Harnai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Ayaz, Mustafa express sorrow over tragic incident of mine Collapse in Harnai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of labourers as a result of mine collapse in Harnai, Balochistan.

They have expressed deep sorrow and grief to the families of the deceased labourers owing to the tragic incident of mine collapse, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

"The tragic incident of mine collapse is a severe reminder to adopt safety measures and ensure safety laws in the mine sector across Pakistan in order to avoid such untoward incidents.

"

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for granting high status to deceased labourers in Jinnah and for bestowing patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and instructed relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance to injured ones.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured National Assembly Balochistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Harnai Family All

Recent Stories

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

36 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

46 minutes ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

1 hour ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

2 hours ago
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

14 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan