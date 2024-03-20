Ayaz, Mustafa Express Sorrow Over Tragic Incident Of Mine Collapse In Harnai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of labourers as a result of mine collapse in Harnai, Balochistan.
They have expressed deep sorrow and grief to the families of the deceased labourers owing to the tragic incident of mine collapse, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
"The tragic incident of mine collapse is a severe reminder to adopt safety measures and ensure safety laws in the mine sector across Pakistan in order to avoid such untoward incidents.
"
They also prayed to Allah Almighty for granting high status to deceased labourers in Jinnah and for bestowing patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and instructed relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance to injured ones.
