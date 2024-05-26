Open Menu

‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ Promotes Social Harmony Among Diverse Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM

‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ promotes social harmony among diverse youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Azadi Fellowship Programme, organized under the aegis of the International Research Council on Religious Affairs (IRCRA), concluded with resounding success, bringing together participants from 15 districts, representing three religions and speaking five different languages.

This diverse gathering intended to foster understanding and promote social harmony among the youth of Pakistan.

The programme witnessed an impressive lineup of speakers from various corners of the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Abu Dhabi, Al-Azhar University Egypt, Romania, Indonesia, Pakistan and many other countries. These speakers shared their insights on religious tolerance, cultural diversity, and the importance of social cohesion.

Participants were treated to a comprehensive tour of Islamabad, which included visits to prominent think tanks, the Islamabad Club, music clubs with theatres, and significant cultural sites such as folk heritage museums, churches, and temples. One of the highlights of the tour was a visit to the National Assembly, where the young participants gained a deeper understanding of Pakistan's legislative processes and democratic framework.

The programme's multicultural environment enabled young people from different linguistic and religious backgrounds to come closer and learn from one another. This interaction fostered mutual respect and appreciation for each other's cultures and beliefs, creating a strong foundation for future cooperation and understanding.

Throughout the event, participants pledged to promote the national narrative of social harmony and committed themselves to act as ambassadors of Paigham-e-Pakistan for unity and peace. They expressed their dedication to spreading this message within their communities, in a bid to build a more cohesive and tolerant society.

Exchanging his views with media, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani informed that the Azadi Fellowship Programme played a pivotal role in bridging cultural and religious divides, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in building a harmonious society.

This year, he said the fellowship focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of religious freedom, democracy, and civic engagement. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to implement seed projects in their respective communities, fostering real-world impact, he added.

“The Azadi Fellowship Programme represents our commitment to promoting religious freedom and democratic values in Pakistan. We believe that by empowering young leaders and scholars, we can make significant strides towards a more inclusive and engaged society,” Israr affirmed.

The highly anticipated programme commenced on May 17 and culminated on May 25, 2024, spanning a total of nine days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Music Egypt Democracy Abu Dhabi Visit Young Indonesia United Kingdom Romania United States May Media Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan