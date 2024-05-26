‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ Promotes Social Harmony Among Diverse Youth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Azadi Fellowship Programme, organized under the aegis of the International Research Council on Religious Affairs (IRCRA), concluded with resounding success, bringing together participants from 15 districts, representing three religions and speaking five different languages.
This diverse gathering intended to foster understanding and promote social harmony among the youth of Pakistan.
The programme witnessed an impressive lineup of speakers from various corners of the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Abu Dhabi, Al-Azhar University Egypt, Romania, Indonesia, Pakistan and many other countries. These speakers shared their insights on religious tolerance, cultural diversity, and the importance of social cohesion.
Participants were treated to a comprehensive tour of Islamabad, which included visits to prominent think tanks, the Islamabad Club, music clubs with theatres, and significant cultural sites such as folk heritage museums, churches, and temples. One of the highlights of the tour was a visit to the National Assembly, where the young participants gained a deeper understanding of Pakistan's legislative processes and democratic framework.
The programme's multicultural environment enabled young people from different linguistic and religious backgrounds to come closer and learn from one another. This interaction fostered mutual respect and appreciation for each other's cultures and beliefs, creating a strong foundation for future cooperation and understanding.
Throughout the event, participants pledged to promote the national narrative of social harmony and committed themselves to act as ambassadors of Paigham-e-Pakistan for unity and peace. They expressed their dedication to spreading this message within their communities, in a bid to build a more cohesive and tolerant society.
Exchanging his views with media, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani informed that the Azadi Fellowship Programme played a pivotal role in bridging cultural and religious divides, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in building a harmonious society.
This year, he said the fellowship focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of religious freedom, democracy, and civic engagement. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to implement seed projects in their respective communities, fostering real-world impact, he added.
“The Azadi Fellowship Programme represents our commitment to promoting religious freedom and democratic values in Pakistan. We believe that by empowering young leaders and scholars, we can make significant strides towards a more inclusive and engaged society,” Israr affirmed.
The highly anticipated programme commenced on May 17 and culminated on May 25, 2024, spanning a total of nine days.
