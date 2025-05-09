Open Menu

Azma Slams Indian 'Modi Media' For Spreading Lies

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Azma slams Indian 'Modi Media' for spreading lies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has sharply criticised the Indian media, calling it a disgrace to journalism and accusing it of serving the interests of the Modi government without question.

“The Modi media has become a black mark on journalism,” she said. “Modi tells one lie and the Indian media multiplies it a hundred times before broadcasting it.” Azma accused the Indian press of distorting facts and even making false claims about capturing Pakistani cities.

“In the narrative of Modi media, India has already taken over the entire Pakistan. But the reality on the ground is that all Pakistani cities are secure, and life continues as normal,” she stated.

Azma went on to liken Indian news channels to cartoon networks, saying they have become a source of international ridicule. “The free press around the world is mocking Modi’s government and its puppet media.

She asserted that India has never succeeded in advancing near Pakistan’s cities and “by the will of God, it never will.”

The minister also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hiding for the past week, while Indian forces have suffered serious defeats at the hands of the Pakistani military over the past three days.

“Our air force is thwarting enemy designs and making history,” she declared, adding that the Pakistan Air Force has shot down five Indian aircraft—a claim she said has also been confirmed by international media. She stated that all Pakistani aircraft remained fully operational and unharmed.

Azma Bukhari accused the Indian media of spreading falsehood to cover up Modi government’s humiliation on the global stage. “Pakistan’s brave armed forces know how to defend every inch of our land. The entire nation stands proud of them.” she concluded.

